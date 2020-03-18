Trending

Coronavirus: Fani Kayode Reacts As Enugu Patient Dies In Isolation Centre

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has described as sad the news that the lady that tested negative to coronavirus in Enugu state but died as a result of unrelated illness.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle,  he further stated that more sadder is the claim by the deceased’s daughter that the state government is responsible for her death because she was kept in isolation.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Fani Kayode Insults Buhari For Not Addressing Nigerians

He wrote:

Sad that the lady that tested negative to Covid19 in Enugu has died as a consequence of an unrelated illness. Even sadder is the ludicrous claim by her “daughter” that the Enugu State Govt is responsible for her death because they kept her in isolation.This is malicious rubbish!

