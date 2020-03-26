LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: FCT Minister In Isolation, Awaiting Result

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has gone into self-isolation, after being exposed to coronavirus.

The minister, who has also been tested for coronavirus, is now awaiting the result of the test.

Aliyu, in a tweet on Wednesday, said she took the test because she has been in contact with people who tested positive for the virus.

She tweeted: “I have just given my samples to test for #COVID19… I feel well & have been in self-isolation since yesterday (Tuesday) evening because I was in contact with people whose tested positive for coronavirus.”

