Coronavirus: FCT Minister In Isolation, Awaiting Result

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has gone into self-isolation, after being exposed to coronavirus.

The minister, who has also been tested for coronavirus, is now awaiting the result of the test.

Aliyu, in a tweet on Wednesday, said she took the test because she has been in contact with people who tested positive for the virus.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Abia Bans Burials, Weddings With Over 30 Guests

She tweeted: “I have just given my samples to test for #COVID19… I feel well & have been in self-isolation since yesterday (Tuesday) evening because I was in contact with people whose tested positive for coronavirus.”