Coronavirus: FCT Minister’s Test Result Revealed

Ramatu Aliyu, minister of state for the federal capital territory (FCT), says she has tested negative for coronavirus.

The minister made this known via her Twitter handle on Thursday.

Aliyu had announced on Tuesday that she has gone into self-isolation after coming in contact with persons who tested positive for the virus — and that she had taken the test.

The minister said the decision to self-isolate is because she does not want to compromise the lives of residents, staff & colleagues.

The minister advised Nigerians not to panic, but take all the precautionary measures needed to curb the spread of the virus.

“I am glad to inform all my family, friends, associates and colleagues, including the good people of FCT, that I have tested NEGATIVE to I thank Almighty Allah for good health and his infinite grace at these trying times,” Aliyu wrote.

“I will continue to implore you all to take all possible precautions not just for yourself but also for your loved ones Please, do not panic! As a nation, we shall come out of this stronger&better STAY SAFE. STAY Strong.”