Coronavirus: Federal Allocation For March, April Should Be Shared To The Masses- Shehu Sani

Former Kano lawmaker, Shehu Sani has advocated for federal allocation for the month of March and April to be shared directly to the masses since the country is under lockdown as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

He made the call via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 21st March.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Buhari Is More Focused On Protecting Himself Than Nigerians – Omokri

Currently, Nigeria has 22 confirmed cases of the dreaded disease across the country.

See his tweet below:

Since the country is shutting down,Federal allocations for March and April should be shared directly to the masses of the people.