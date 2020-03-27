Coronavirus: Femi Otedola Pledges N1bn To Fight Coronavirus

Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman has pledged the sum one billion Naira for the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Otedola made this known on Friday via his Twitter handle.

According to him, everyone must play their part in order to flatten the curve.

He wrote: “I will be contributing 1 Billion Naira towards the eradication of COVID- 19 across Nigeria.”

“We must all do what we can to flatten the curve.”

The country presently has 54 cases of coronavirus, with Lagos having the highest number