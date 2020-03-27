LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: Femi Otedola Pledges N1bn To Fight Coronavirus

By Verity Awala

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Denies Distributing Cars To Members

The National Assembly has reacted to reports stating that its members were gifted a brand new Toyota 2020 model...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

UK Health Secretary Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The United Kingdom Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus.This is coming just few hours after Prime...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu Thanks Buhari For N1billion Grant

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a 1 billion Naira...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Salutes Atiku, Others For Contributions To Fight Against Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement commending his rival and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 1

Former Super Eagles International, Taye Taiwo Loses Father

Former Super Eagles and AC Milan defender, Taye Taiwo has confirmed the passing of his father, Pa Salisu Taiwo.Taiwo...
Read more
Verity Awala

Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman has pledged the sum one billion Naira for the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Otedola made this known on Friday via his Twitter handle.

Read Also:COVID-19: Isolate If You Visited Our Abuja Office This Week – Smile Nigeria

According to him, everyone must play their part in order to flatten the curve.

He wrote: “I will be contributing 1 Billion Naira towards the eradication of COVID- 19 across Nigeria.”

“We must all do what we can to flatten the curve.”

The country presently has 54 cases of coronavirus, with Lagos having the highest number

Previous articleEbuka Obi-Uchendu Reveals He Is Yet To Forgive Banky W After 10 Years (Video)
Next articleBuhari Salutes Atiku, Others For Contributions To Fight Against Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

I Feel Good, Says Bauchi Governor After Coronavirus Infection

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has spoken for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus.Speaking in a statement via his media aide, Mr...
Read more

Pastor Adeboye Donates ICU Beds, Ventilators To Lagos, Others

Health and Food Amaka Odozi - 0
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds with ventilators to Lagos...
Read more

Coronavirus Can Be Sexually Transmitted, Says Health Minister

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
The minister for health, Osagie Ehanire has warned that the deadly coronavirus can also be transmitted sexually.Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nine Suspected Cases In Kano Test Negative

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Kano State Government has revealed that all the nine Coronavirus suspects samples taken for tests have returned negative.The state Commissioner for Health, Dr...
Read more
- Advertisement -