Coronavirus: FG Closes ALL Land Borders; Suspends FEC Meetings

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The federal government of Nigeria has announced the closure of all land borders for four weeks as a measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

This is coming up as the case of the global pandemic of the coronavirus is rising in the country.

The federal government also announced that the weekly federal executive council has also been suspended “until further notice”.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Test Result Of Atiku’s Daughter-In-Law, Grandchildren Released

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this at a press briefing today Monday, March 23rd.

He said the council of state meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed.

Speaking, he Mr Mustapha said: “Ladies and gentlemen, after a further review, Mr. President on the recommendation of Presidential Task Force (PTF) has approved the following additional measures: Suspension of the weekly FEC meetings until further notice; postponement of the meeting of the Council of State scheduled for Thursday 26th March 2020 All land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, 23rd March, 2020; in order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation ??(HCSF) shall direct on actions to be taken immediately

“All Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non -essential outings until further advice is given.”

 

