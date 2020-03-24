Coronavirus: FG Orders Civil Servants To Work From Home

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed public servants to work from home in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Head of Civil Service, Yemi Esan made this known in a memo released on Monday.

According to the Memo, this directive was an effort to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Public servants across the country from level 12 and below were asked to work while at home.

Those that remain at work have been ordered to limit the number of visitors that they receive