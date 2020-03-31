LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: FG Reveals Plans To Create 1000-Bed Space Isolation Centre In Abuja

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Federal Ministry Of Health has revealed its plans to create about one thousand bed space isolation and treatment centers in Abuja.

Olorunmibe Mamora
Olorunmibe Mamora

This was announced on Tuesday by the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora at a news conference, on Tuesday.

Also Read: COVID-19: Nigeria Records 4 New Cases, Total Number Now 135

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has the second-highest numbers of confirmed cases in the country with 25 cases.

The proposed centers will be located in Agura hotel, DSS guest house, Women Development Center and This Day Dome, all at the nation’s capital.

Mamora revealed that these centers will be used for isolation and treatment and it is being done in preparation for a possible surge in the numbers of Coronavirus cases in the Capital Territory.

