Coronavirus: FG Suspends Reconstruction Of Enugu International Airport

The Federal Government has ordered the suspension of the ongoing reconstruction work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Recall that in December 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved N10billion for the reconstruction of the airport.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed this after an inspection tour of the project on Tuesday.

Sirika said the project, which had gone beyond 90 percent, would have been delivered before Easter.

Sirika pointed out owing to the fact that construction workers have downed tools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government hereby officially announce suspension of procurement.