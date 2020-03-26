Trending

Coronavirus: FG May Ban Interstate Travel, Close Motor Parks

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The federal government of Nigeria has announced that it is considering banning interstate movement as a possible way of preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Lai Mohammed, the minister for information and culture who made this known at an ongoing media briefing, added that the closure of motor parks may also be considered.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive

He made the comment in reaction to reports that the number of people who have tested positive to the deadly disease has hit 51.

