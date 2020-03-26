National News

Coronavirus: FG Tracing 4,370 Suspected Cases

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The federal government of Nigeria has raised the alarm that it is currently tracing the contacts of no fewer than 4370 suspected cases of coronavirus across the country.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, the minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who spoke on behalf of the FG implore people who have the contact with suspected cases to kindly come forward so as to prevent community spread of the disease.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

“We have 4,370 people of interest whom we are tracing. We urge those who have had contact with suspected cases to immediately report to the authorities.

“We urge Nigerians to support the authorities in this regard. We are on the verge of reaching the level of community spread.

“We must stop this immediately or we will record exponential cases in the days ahead.”

