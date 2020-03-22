Trending

Coronavirus: Four Procedures FG Needs To Consider: Shehu Sani

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy
Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

Former Kano lawmaker, Shehu Sani has highlighted the four main things that the federal government needs to consider following the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he listed the procedures as thus:

1. Mass amnesty for Prisoners at the Correctional Services.

2.-A decongestion scheme at d police & other security agencies detention facilities.

Read Also: Alleged Extortion: Shehu Sanni Refuses To Take Lie Detector Test

3.Financial support for IDPs who may wish to leave the camps.

4. Supporting orphanages during shutdown.

These, he said would afford enough space in case of over whelming outbreak.

He wrote:

The FG should consider these:
-Mass amnesty 4 Prisoners at the Correctional Services.
-A decongestion scheme at d police & other security agencies detention facilities.
-Financial support for IDPs who may wish to leave the camps.
-Supporting orphanages during shutdown. #CONVID

