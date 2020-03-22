Coronavirus: Four Procedures FG Needs To Consider: Shehu Sani

Former Kano lawmaker, Shehu Sani has highlighted the four main things that the federal government needs to consider following the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he listed the procedures as thus:

1. Mass amnesty for Prisoners at the Correctional Services.

2.-A decongestion scheme at d police & other security agencies detention facilities.

3.Financial support for IDPs who may wish to leave the camps.

4. Supporting orphanages during shutdown.

These, he said would afford enough space in case of over whelming outbreak.

He wrote:

