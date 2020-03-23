National News

Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Event Centres In Kano

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

We May Be Forced To Use Military For Contact Tracing: Lai Mohammed

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed has advised Nigerians to be prepared for tougher measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.Alhaji Lai...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Don’t Be More Muslim Than Prophet Mohammed, Stay At Home – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Muslims to obey instruction by the government on the ban on public...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Covid-19: INEC Suspends Activities For 14 days

As a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended activities within...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigerian Baptist Convention Postponed

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has announced postponement of its annual convention that attracts thousands of delegates over the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Event Centres In Kano

The Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the immediate closure of all the event centers...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the immediate closure of all the event centers in the state over Coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor made this announcement in special state live broadcast to the people of the state on Monday afternoon.

Also Read: Ezekwesili Mourns As Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Death

Ganduje expressed that although the state has not recorded any case of the virus, shutting down event centres is a preventive measure against the deadly virus.

Ganduje also expressed that any social gathering in the State should not have more than 20 people at any given time.

He further appealed to members of the General public to adhere to the advice of medical professionals in observing personal and environmental hygiene aimed at achieving the set targets.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Sultan Orders Closure Of All Mosques In Abuja
Next articleAll These Love Songs, No Relationship, I Go Soon Dey Rap – Peruzzi
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

We May Be Forced To Use Military For Contact Tracing: Lai Mohammed

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Minister of information, Lai Mohammed has advised Nigerians to be prepared for tougher measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.Alhaji Lai at a media briefing in...
Read more

Covid-19: Don’t Be More Muslim Than Prophet Mohammed, Stay At Home – MURIC

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Muslims to obey instruction by the government on the ban on public assembly due to the coronavirus...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nigerian Baptist Convention Postponed

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has announced postponement of its annual convention that attracts thousands of delegates over the Coronavirus outbreak in the world.The...
Read more

Coronavirus: Sultan Orders Closure Of All Mosques In Abuja

National News Verity Awala - 0
The President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has ordered the immediate shutdown of all mosques in the Federal...
Read more
- Advertisement -