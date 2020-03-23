Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Event Centres In Kano

The Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the immediate closure of all the event centers in the state over Coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor made this announcement in special state live broadcast to the people of the state on Monday afternoon.

Also Read: Ezekwesili Mourns As Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Death

Ganduje expressed that although the state has not recorded any case of the virus, shutting down event centres is a preventive measure against the deadly virus.

Ganduje also expressed that any social gathering in the State should not have more than 20 people at any given time.

He further appealed to members of the General public to adhere to the advice of medical professionals in observing personal and environmental hygiene aimed at achieving the set targets.