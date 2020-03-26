Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Land Borders In Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the closure of land borders and routes linking the state to other parts of the country, as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

This is coming few days after Kano State Government ordered the closure of all event centres in the state.

Also Read: Coronavirus: FG May Ban Interstate Travel, Close Motor Parks

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, made this known on Thursday.

Ganduje disclosed that the closure takes effect from Friday, March 27.‎

It was also that domestic flights coming into Malam Aminu Kano International Airport will remain at the airport, without getting access into the city.‎