Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Land Borders In Kano

By Olayemi Oladotun

South African President Ramaphosa Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the deadly Coronavirus rampaging the world.This was confirmed...
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the closure of land borders and routes linking the state to other parts of the country, as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

This is coming few days after Kano State Government ordered the closure of all event centres in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, made this known on Thursday.

Ganduje disclosed that the closure takes effect from Friday, March 27.‎

It was also that domestic flights coming into Malam Aminu Kano International Airport will remain at the airport, without getting access into the city.‎

