Coronavirus: Germany Reports 5780 New Cases

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 42,288 as an additional 5,780 was reported.

Statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases revealed on Friday.

It was also revealed that 253 people have died of the disease as the death toll climbed by 55, the tally showed.

This is coming just few days after the banning of public gatherings of more than two persons.

Other countries like the US are still rising in numbers of reported cases as numbers sit at 85,500 making the country the highest with numbers of reported Coronavirus cases after Italy and China.