Coronavirus: Ghana Closes All Land Borders Amidst Reported Death Case

Ghana has closed all her land borders following the first reported case of death caused by coronavirus.

The country recorded its first coronavirus death, which was confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview on Citi TV on Saturday evening.

In a televised address on Saturday, March 21, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the closure of all borders to human traffic to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

President Nana said: “All our borders, that is, by land, sea and air, will be closed to human traffic for the next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday. All travellers arriving in the country before midnight on Sunday will be required to undergo mandatory quarantine and COVID-19 testing. Anybody who comes into the country before on Sunday will be mandatorily quarantined and tested for the virus.”