BBC News Pidgin

Coronavirus: Ghana confirm two new cases of Covid-19, total cases rise catch nine

By BBC News Pidgin

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
BBC News Pidgin
Pipo dey wash hand during di coronavirus epidemic

Getty Images

Coronavirus confirmed cases for Ghana rise catch nine after two new cases come join de already existing seven.

President Nana Akufo-Addo wey confirm de tori on Thursday morning during Presidential Prayer Breakfast Meeting plus Christian leaders for Ghana for Jubilee House.

Both be imported cases where two Ghanaians return from outside enter de country. Ghana health officials isolate both patients dey give dem treatment.

On de 18th March, we received another report form NMIMR indicating two (2) more confirmed cases from de Greater Accra Region. Both be imported cases.

One is of dem be 56-year-old man, who travelled come Accra from UK trip like one week dis.

De oda patient chop 33 years, who return come Accra from conference for United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Ghana Immigration Service say travel ban dey in full force for de country.

De travel ban wey govment announce take effect on Tuesday, March 17 around 1.00pm.

Deputy Comptroller General, Operations for Ghana Immigration Service reveal say since Tuesday afternoon de “travel restrictions dey in full force.”

He talk for Ministry of Information press briefing say dem on Monday dem stop 2 Italians, dem also stop 24 Chinese den one German on Tuesday from entering Ghana for de airport.

Authorities say dem track 399 contacts through dema contact tracing wey dem dey test all dis people to be sure say dem no catch de virus.

Previous articleCoronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely
Next article
Nollywood: Understanding why Kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo para say Emeka Rollas’s Actors Guild of Nigeria appoint Sen. Abbo patron
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -