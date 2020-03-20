Coronavirus: Ghana confirm two new cases of Covid-19, total cases rise catch nine

Getty Images

Coronavirus confirmed cases for Ghana rise catch nine after two new cases come join de already existing seven.

President Nana Akufo-Addo wey confirm de tori on Thursday morning during Presidential Prayer Breakfast Meeting plus Christian leaders for Ghana for Jubilee House.

Both be imported cases where two Ghanaians return from outside enter de country. Ghana health officials isolate both patients dey give dem treatment.

On de 18th March, we received another report form NMIMR indicating two (2) more confirmed cases from de Greater Accra Region. Both be imported cases.

One is of dem be 56-year-old man, who travelled come Accra from UK trip like one week dis.

De oda patient chop 33 years, who return come Accra from conference for United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Ghana Immigration Service say travel ban dey in full force for de country.

De travel ban wey govment announce take effect on Tuesday, March 17 around 1.00pm.

Covid-19 Update Unfortunately we have confirmed two more cases overnight. Ghana’s case count is now at 9. Health services are still managing all suspected and confirmed cases well. pic.twitter.com/arFXvTtpaG — Ministry of Information (@moigovgh) March 19, 2020

Deputy Comptroller General, Operations for Ghana Immigration Service reveal say since Tuesday afternoon de “travel restrictions dey in full force.”

He talk for Ministry of Information press briefing say dem on Monday dem stop 2 Italians, dem also stop 24 Chinese den one German on Tuesday from entering Ghana for de airport.

Authorities say dem track 399 contacts through dema contact tracing wey dem dey test all dis people to be sure say dem no catch de virus.