BBC News Pidgin

Coronavirus: Ghana doctors pressure govment for nationwide lockdown as Covid-19 kill third person

By BBC News Pidgin

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Approves N10bn For Lagos To Tackle Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N10b for Lagos state, the epicenter of the dreaded coronavirus in...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Buhari Not Addressing Nigerians Is A ‘Matter Of Style’ – Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has come out to state that...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 27th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: NCDC Confirms...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Lock Down Nigeria For One Month – Kingsley Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has advocated for a total shutdown of the country, as efforts are in place...
Read more
BBC News Pidgin
Ghana lockdown

BBC
Ghana lockdown

Ghana Medical Association (GMA) dey call on govment make dem declare nationwide lockdown.

Dem say de lockdown for affect everything except people who dey offer essential services.

“GMA be conscious of de threat and disturbing trend of community spread plus de inadequate capacity for de country health system to deal with increased COVID-19 infections.”

“President of Ghana for declare nationwide lockdown with de exception of essential services immediately” GMA President, Dr Frank Ankobea sign for statement inside.

Ghana record 15 new cases of people wey test positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus Tips: Face mask fit protect you from Covid-19
The British Broadcasting Corporation

12 of dem be persons wey dey under mandatorily quarantined wey de remaining 3 people wey test positive dey come from general population.

Dis dey bring de country total to 68.

Ghana Health Service explain say “de sudden spike in case incidence be sake of as de mandatory quarantine den compulsory testing for all travellers who dey enter Ghana, as de President direct.”

So far de total number of cases be 68, out of which 3 people die.

Previous articleCoronavirus cases don hit 88 now for Cameroon, as number two pesin die
Next articleCoronavirus: Why Covid-19 fit spread for taxi, bike and bus dem for Yaoundé
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Tom Hanks coronavirus: Di Hollywood actor and im wife Rita Wilson don test positive to Covid-19 disease

BBC News Pidgin BBC News Pidgin - 0
Getty Images Ogbonge...
Read more

Coronavirus: Enyimba and Comets players wey dem kidnap for Nigeria don regain freedom

BBC News Pidgin BBC News Pidgin - 0
Eniymba FC Ojo don play five times...
Read more

Ifeanyi George: How car crash kill Nigeria striker

BBC News Pidgin BBC News Pidgin - 0
Nigeria international striker Ifeanyi George don die for motor accident at di age of 26.George, wey get two caps for di Super Eagles, dey...
Read more

Zagreb earthquake: Ground shake for Croatia capital wey dey face Coronavirus palava

BBC News Pidgin BBC News Pidgin - 0
EPA Falling blocks from building parked cars ...
Read more
- Advertisement -