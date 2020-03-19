Coronavirus: Give Us Some Quarantine Music, Ebuka Tells Wizkid

We might be getting a new song from multi-award winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid that would center around the deadly coronavirus anytime from now if the conversation between the singer and popular media personality, Ebuka Obi Uchendu is anything to go by.

Read Also: Wizkid Blasts Senate Over Move To Jail Generator Sellers, Buyers

It all started after the singer took to his twitter handle to reveal that he is currently bored and the media personality asked him to drop some quarantine music for the people.

See their exchange below:

Wizkid wrote:

Anyway! I’m bored again today

Ebuka replied:

Kuku give us quarantine music

The singer further said:

This is a very good idea 🤔

Kuku give us quarantine music https://t.co/nq6qOHnI9w — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) March 19, 2020