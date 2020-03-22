Coronavirus: God Told Me The World Is Going On Compulsory Holiday: Pst Adeboye

Pastor E.A Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) has revealed that God told him that the whole world would go on compulsory holiday, and as such, the deadly coronavirus is just a way of telling the whole world that he is God.

The cleric made this known during online teaching on Sunday, 22nd March.

His words:

“He told me loud and clear that this year, the whole world is going to be on a compulsory holiday. I know the last time we got close to the world being on holiday. It was after 9-11. Remember there was this attack in America on the World Trade Center towers that all planes were grounded, at least around America,”

“Compulsory holiday because my daddy says he wants to show the world that he is still the one in control. He wants to show those of us who think that we are someone that Heaven is still his throne and the whole earth, his footstool. So if you think that you are big, he compels you to seat down at home and not move at least for two weeks.

The good news about this is that as soon as he has proved to the whole world that he can shut down the whole earth if he wants, then he would remove the plague. How long before that happens, I am sorry I can't tell you but from the look of things, he is already achieving his purpose if he stops the plague now. The world by now should know that there is someone called the Almighty"

