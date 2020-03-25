Coronavirus: Governor Bello Locks Down All Points Of Entry Into Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has ordered closure of all entry points (land and water) into the state in order to prevent Coronavirus from entering into the state.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication made this known on Wednesday.

Gov. Bello in the same vein, ordered the suspension of all social, cultural and religious activities in the State, adding that, essential activities must not have a crowd beyond 5 persons.

Commercial motorcycle operators according to the statement are to suspend their operations with effect from Thursday, 26th March, 2020.