Coronavirus: Governor Ortom Orders Closure Of Benue Borders

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has ordered the closure of all the borders of the State to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The Governor further directed the closure of all entry points into the State, markets and clubs.

This was made known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase on Tuesday.

He revealed that all entry points into Benue State shall be closed with effect from Wednesday 1st of April, 2020.

He also directed that Action Committees be set up in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.