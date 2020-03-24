Coronavirus: Hilda Dokubo Calls On Pastors To Pray For Infected Patients

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Hilda Dokubo has taken to social media to call on pastors who believe they have supernatural powers.

According to the actress, these pastors should go to hospitals and lay hands on those infected with coronavirus.

Hilda stated in her post that people infected with coronavirus need to be healed so everyone can return to their normal lives.

Hilda Dokubo wrote;

”Can all the pastors who are convinced that they have supernatural powers to heal go to the hospitals and lay hands on those infected….”