Coronavirus: Hilda Dokubo Calls On Pastors To Pray For Infected Patients

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Hilda Dokubo has taken to social media to call on pastors who believe they have supernatural powers.
According to the actress, these pastors should go to hospitals and lay hands on those infected with coronavirus.
Hilda stated in her post that people infected with coronavirus need to be healed so everyone can return to their normal lives.
Hilda Dokubo wrote;
”Can all the pastors who are convinced that they have supernatural powers to heal go to the hospitals and lay hands on those infected….”
Our Pastors are miracle workers and not magicians. Healing come with faith and even looking unto Jesus who is the author and finisher of our faith. If you dont believe or trust in Him no amounting of laying hands can do wonders. Jesus sent out His words and and the words heal the man. It is not necessary they lay hands upon anybody but through prayers healing will take place. We all need to pray calling upon the name of the Lord and repent from our wicked and satanic ways. Peace be still in the whole world by the power in Jesus name. Period.