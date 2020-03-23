Entertainment

Coronavirus: I Asked My Parents How They Wish To Die In Nigeria – Bisi Alimi

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Abule-Ado Explosion: Dangote Donates N100M Cement To Victims For Reconstruction

Nigerian Entrepreneur and business genius, Dangote has donated N100m Cement to victims of the Abule-Ado gas explosion for reconstruction.As...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Fellaini Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Manchester united midfielder, Marouane Fellaini has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.Read Also: Fans Believe Manchester United...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Nigeria Confirms Five Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five fresh cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.NCDC broke the news...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Germany Bans Gatherings Of More Than Two People

The German government has barred public gatherings of more than two people, except for families, to help prevent the...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 23rd March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Atiku's Son Test...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has shared the conversation he had with his parents about the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to him, he asked his parents to choose how they wish to die following the confirmation of coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

Bisi wrote;

Read Also: Bisi Alimi Drags Terra Kulture Over ‘Hypocrisy’ (Photo)

”Last night I called my parents and say something a child shouldn’t say, I told them they can choose how they wish to die; alone in isolation or with their children around them.

“I know this is not really a nice thing to say, but I have to say it cos we live in extraordinary time.

“When I called, my dad was out and I was upset. He is over 80 and my mum 70.

“He fought in the war. He is a restless being like my husband and I knew staying indoor will hard for him.

“I do mean really hard for him.

“When he got back I called again and told them of the situation in Europe and that was when it became clear to me that social media is a bubble, there are many Nigerians (majority) who still think this is a fluke though they are equally scared.

“I told my parents that for once life is giving them a choice on how they wish to die (this will seem extreme but it is not)

“If they refused to stay at home and catch the virus, considering their age and vulnerability, they are unlike to survive it, but that’s not the deal, the deal is, they will die in isolation with no one to wish them goodbye.

“However if they stay in and don’t allow visitors, they have a choice that when death comes, they will have their children by their side to bid them goodbye.

“This message applies to everyone, most especially my Nigerian friends, I know it is hard and it is going to be challenging but please STAY AT HOME!”

 

Previous article‘May Amadioha End Your Love Story’ – Anita Joseph Drags Internet Troll
Next articleIdris Elba’s Wife, Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Davido Filmed Playing With Chioma While Observing Social Distancing (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
A video fast trending online captures the moment singer, Davido could be seen playing with his soon-to-be wife, Chioma while observing social distancing.In the...
Read more

DJ Cuppy Reveals Why She Hasn’t Been To A Strip Club (Video)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian artist, DJ Cuppy has revealed why she is yet to visit any strip club.The artist, who was on Instagram live with Nigerian...
Read more

TuBaba, Annie Idibia Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Annie and TuBaba Idibia are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary today, March 23rd.The couple got married on March 23rd, 2013 in Dubai and it's...
Read more

Idris Elba’s Wife, Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
 Sabrina Dhowre, the wife of actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.The model announced that she tested positive for coronavirus, days after her...
Read more
- Advertisement -