Coronavirus: I Embarrassed A Fan Who Wanted To Take Selfie With Me – Monalisa Chinda

Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda has revealed how she embarrassed a fan who wanted to take a selfie with her.

According to the actress, she met fans at the airport who ran to hug her out of excitement.

Monalisa added that this did not sit well with her due to the fear of coronavirus which has forced many to practice self-distancing.

Read Also: ‘I Married The Wrong Man At The Right Time’ – Monalisa Chinda

She wrote: “Cheiii!! How do I stop rubbing my eyes and picking my nose in this scourge of #corona …

…. and just now at the airport, a fan ran to me to hug me… I took off and told her lovingly to step aside…she was grossly offended but hey it’s better safe than sorry… (but still took that selfie with her though) and bathed myself in sanitizer”.