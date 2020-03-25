Metro News

Coronavirus: I Have Exceeded Isolation Period Without Symptoms – Dele Momodu

By Olayemi Oladotun

Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, has revealed that he is not showing symptoms of Coronavirus.

Dele Momodu
Momodu, in a statement on Wednesday, said it became necessary to talk about his health status, especially since he attended a party in London.

It is understood that someone who had contracted COVID-19 was present at the party and eventually died as a result.

Momodu revealed that he underwent tests immediately, even though he had not exhibited any symptoms.

He went on to reveal that he has exceeded the 14days isolation period without showing any symptoms.

