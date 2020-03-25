Coronavirus: I Have Exceeded Isolation Period Without Symptoms – Dele Momodu

Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, has revealed that he is not showing symptoms of Coronavirus.

Momodu, in a statement on Wednesday, said it became necessary to talk about his health status, especially since he attended a party in London.

Also Read: Buhari Is Very Sick With Persistent Coughing, Says Kemi Olunloyo

It is understood that someone who had contracted COVID-19 was present at the party and eventually died as a result.

Momodu revealed that he underwent tests immediately, even though he had not exhibited any symptoms.

He went on to reveal that he has exceeded the 14days isolation period without showing any symptoms.