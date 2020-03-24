Coronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If Govt…- Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he would support the total lockdown of Nigeria following the coronavirus pandemic if the government observes that simple precautions to contain the spread of the deadly disease are not adhered to by Nigerians.

Tinubu made this known in a meeting with the current governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.

He said:

“We need to observe social distancing. It is a new culture that we have to abide with. I will support total lockdown if the government decides to do that. I am in support of it. There should be a total lockdown if the government observes that we are not complying.

“I could listen attentively to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johson yesterday (Tuesday); and Great Britain is under lockdown now. If we have to do it, the government will do it.”