Coronavirus: ‘I’m Losing My Mind Staying Indoors’ – Cardi B (Video)

Popular American rapper, Cardi B, has reacted to the nationwide slow down of activities in the US due to coronavirus.

The rapper took to Instagram Live to point out that she was bored to her bones and needs to dress up and go out.

Cardi also pointed out that this was not how she expected 2020 to turn out.

READ ALSO – Cardi B Reacts As Disney’s Frozen Character, ‘Elsa’ Is Used For Porn (Photo)

In her Live feed, she also pointed out that the coronavirus is God’s plan to show us (humans) how powerful he is over us.

Watch The Video Here: