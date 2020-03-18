Entertainment

Coronavirus: ‘I’m Losing My Mind Staying Indoors’ – Cardi B (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

APC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians; It Was Merely Formed To Take Over Power: Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressive (APC) does not mean well for Nigerians and that the...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Cardi B
Cardi at Hollywood Palladium.

Popular American rapper, Cardi B, has reacted to the nationwide slow down of activities in the US due to coronavirus.

The rapper took to Instagram Live to point out that she was bored to her bones and needs to dress up and go out.

Cardi also pointed out that this was not how she expected 2020 to turn out.

READ ALSO – Cardi B Reacts As Disney’s Frozen Character, ‘Elsa’ Is Used For Porn (Photo)

In her Live feed, she also pointed out that the coronavirus is God’s plan to show us (humans) how powerful he is over us.

Watch The Video Here:

Previous articleCoronavirus: Italian Patient Still Contagious — Lagos Health Commissioner
Next articleCoronavirus: Juventus Midfielder Blaise Matuidi Test Positive
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Never Date Girl Dumped By A Yahoo Boy — Rapper Erigga

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Fast-rising Ngerian rapper, Erigga Money has advised guys who are working legitimately never to date a girl that was dumped by an internet fraudster...
Read more

AGN Appoints Ned Nwoko As Chairman Of Patrons Board

Entertainment Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko has been appointed as the new chairman of the board of National Patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).Recall...
Read more

Coronavirus: Singer Simi Queries If Buhari Has Addressed Nigerians

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular Nigeria singer Simisola Ogunleye simply known as Simi has taken to her official Twitter handle to query if the president has addressed the...
Read more

Idris Elba Reacts To Criticism For Having His Wife Beside Him While Announcing Coronavirus Status

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
British actor, Idris Elba has reacted to the heavy backlash he received for allowing his wife, Sabrina stay by his side while announcing his...
Read more
- Advertisement -