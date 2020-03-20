Coronavirus in Nigeria: Lagos dey close down public & private schools on Monday

Lagos State goment go close down all public and private schools from Monday, 23rd March.

Na in oda to reduce di spread of coronavirus alias Covid19, according to wetin di goment tok.

Some schools neva write exams for dis term or semester, while odas don start before dis Coronavirus announcement land.

Di goment no also tok how long dis schools suppose remain closed.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, of di twelve cases wey dey di kontri, at least seven of dem dey Lagos wey be di bizness capital of Nigeria.

Parents must encourage dia children to stay for house, and practice social distancing, na di goment bin tok.

Meanwhile, dis na as oda states for Nigeria like Kwara don also close down schools while Ogun don ban gathering of more than 50 pipo.

University no follow for di school closure order

Di head of di tok tok department of di Lagos State University, Ademola Adekoya, don tok say im no sure whether university go follow close down as di goment order.

Ademola say di notice wey di goment give on Wednesday no include university and until dem confirm say di announcement affect dem di school go open.

“Di notice for di commissioner for education say public and private schools. I hink na di private and public primary and secondary schools. E no mention tertiary institutions.

“If we confam say tertiary institution dey among, den di university management no go get option dan to follow close school by Monday 23rd,” Ademola tell BBC Pidgin.

Meanwhile, staff for Folawiyo Secondary School in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, tok say di school neva collect order from di goment to close down school.

One staff of di school wey give tori to our correspondent anonymously sake of say dem no dey allow civil servant follow press tok, say di education permanent secretary for di district don go meeting for di Ministry of Education office.

“When im come we go know if we dey close or we no dey close,” di staff tok.

Our correspondent notice say pupil for di school never learn social distancing as dem dem hug demsef, dey play for dia field wen BBC pidgin visited di school.

Di World Health Organisation don advise make pipo maintain some distance for public place to prevent spread of di virus.

Countries, including states for Lagos State, don ban for pipo to dey gather for public.

Lagos State govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ban church and jumaat gathering for di state on Wednesday.

Di deadly virus wey WHO tok say don becme pandemic break out for Wuhan, China for January 2020 and e don spread put for almost all di countries for di world.

8,999 pipo don die of di virus for di whole world nd 221,891 don catch di virus. Di good news be say 85,791 pipo wey get di virus before don heal.

Lagos State govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ban church and jumaat gathering for di state on Wednesday.

Di deadly virus wey WHO tok say don becme pandemic break out for Wuhan, China for January 2020 and e don spread put for almost all di countries for di world.

8,999 pipo don die of di virus for di whole world nd 221,891 don catch di virus. Di good news be say 85,791 pipo wey get di virus before don heal.

Coronavirus tips: How to self-isolate to prevent di spread of Covid-19 The British Broadcasting Corporation

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonge joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey evriwhere for world.

As at today, according to di Worldometer, na at least 7,988 pipo don die from di virus so far and na at least 198,601 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 150 kontris.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at least 82,779 around di world don recover.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid “unprotected” contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against Covid-19.