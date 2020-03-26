Coronavirus Is Making Everybody Realize There Is God – Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian dancehall singer Shatta Wale has stated that the coronavirus pandemic is making people realize there is a God.

He made this known in a post he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The deadly disease started in Wuhan, China in 2019, and since then, it has spread to over 200 countries and territories.

See what he tweeted below:

“Am happy coronavirus is making people realize there is a God ,A VERY BIG ONE ☝️

#Godisalive.”