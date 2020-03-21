Coronavirus Is Real, Olamide Says

Popular Indigenous rapper Olamide Adedeji simply known and addressed as Olamide is definitely not one who is ready to risk anything following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Friday, 20th March, the 31-year-old rapper rapper shared a photo of himself in an aircraft wearing an outfit that looks like an hazmat suit.

Read Also: Olamide Signs Multi-Millionaire Deal With Empire Record Label (Photo)

He then captioned the photo: ‘Coronavirus is real…..stay safe out there everybody – a clear pointer that he wore the outfit to prevent himself against the deadly disease.

He wrote:

“Coronavirus. shit is real…stay safe out there everyone.”