Trending

Coronavirus: It Is Either Buhari Is Dead Or Just Inhuman, Says FFK

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: Must You Lie? – APC Tackles Okowa’s Poor Isolation Centres

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Chapter has written off contingency plans the Delta State government says it has...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies Of Coronavirus

Real Madrid has announced the demise of their former president, Lorenzo Sanz who won champions league titles for the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ghana Closes All Land Borders Amidst Reported Death Case

Ghana has closed all her land borders following the first reported case of death caused by coronavirus.The country recorded...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Ghana Records First Death Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first coronavirus death as confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Fani Kayode and Buhari
Fani Kayode and Buhari

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation and a peoples Democratic party(PDP) chieftain has lambasted president Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to address the nation following the coronavirus pandemic.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Fani Kayode Reacts As Enugu Patient Dies In Isolation Centre

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he said his continued silence mean he is either dead and another person is the one in the presidential villa or he is not human but a shape-shifting reptilian and cold blooded extraterrestrial from outer space.

He wrote:

It is either Buhari is dead &Jubril is in the Villa or the entity that claims to be our President is not human but a shape-shifting reptilian & cold-blooded extraterrestrial from outer space. How else can you explain the fact that he has refused to address Nigerians on Covid 19?

 

Previous articleCoronavirus: Four Procedures FG Needs To Consider: Shehu Sani
Next articleCoronavirus: Police Seal Off Church For Flouting Restriction On Religious Gathering
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: God Told Me The World Is Going On Compulsory Holiday: Pst Adeboye

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Pastor E.A Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) has revealed that God told him that the whole world would...
Read more

Coronavirus: Four Procedures FG Needs To Consider: Shehu Sani

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former Kano lawmaker, Shehu Sani has highlighted the four main things that the federal government needs to consider following the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking via his...
Read more

COVID-19: Nigerians Drag COZA For Allegedly Holding Church Service

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has been severely dragged online after he announced that his church will be...
Read more

COZA Should Be Closed Down If It Holds Service: Audu Maikori

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Following the news that the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is set to hold its church service despite the federal government's directive that gathering...
Read more
- Advertisement -