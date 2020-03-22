Coronavirus: It Is Either Buhari Is Dead Or Just Inhuman, Says FFK

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation and a peoples Democratic party(PDP) chieftain has lambasted president Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to address the nation following the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he said his continued silence mean he is either dead and another person is the one in the presidential villa or he is not human but a shape-shifting reptilian and cold blooded extraterrestrial from outer space.

He wrote:

It is either Buhari is dead &Jubril is in the Villa or the entity that claims to be our President is not human but a shape-shifting reptilian & cold-blooded extraterrestrial from outer space. How else can you explain the fact that he has refused to address Nigerians on Covid 19?