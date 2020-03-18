Coronavirus: Juventus Midfielder Blaise Matuidi Test Positive

Juventus and France midfielder, Blaise Matuidi is the latest footballer to test positive for the coronavirus global pandemic.

A statement on the football club’s website read: “Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the coronavirus-COVID-19. The player, as of Wednesday 11 March, has been in voluntary home isolation.

He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

The 32-year-old French football star is the second Juventus player to test positive for the virus after defender Daniele Rugani.