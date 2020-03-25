Coronavirus: Kaduna Bans Motorcycle, Tricycle Operation

Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State says the State Government has banned the operations of motorcycles and tricycles in order to maintain social distancing precaution.

Balarabe made this known in a state broadcast on Wednesday, stressing that the two modes of transportation do not satisfy social distancing measure advocated as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus the country.

She, however, noted that while commercial buses are allowed to operate, for now, she said they must comply with the new rule of not more than two passengers per row.

The deputy governor said the state took the decision after senior government officials met to review the level of compliance of the measures taken to contain the spread of COVID 19 and warned that “the government is ready to suspend all forms of pubic transportation if circumstances compel it.”

The Deputy Governor recalled that the state government had “requested the appropriate authorities to stop the train services to help curtail the spread of Covid-19 but stressed that: “Further to this, the Kaduna State Government will today(Wednesday) be taking steps to stop the Abuja-Kaduna train service which needs to be suspended for a few weeks.”