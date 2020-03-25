National NewsNews Feed

Coronavirus: Kaduna Bans Motorcycle, Tricycle Operation

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Diri Speaks On Having Contact With Bala Mohammed, Abba Kyari

Bayelsa state governor Doye Diri has reacted to the reports that say he had contact with the duo of...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

NASU Threatens To Embark On Strike

The Non-academic Staff of Federal Universities, Inter-university Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (NASU) has threatened to embark on...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

An Italian nurse, Daniela Trezzi, has killed herself after testing positive for coronavirus, according to report.The 34-year-old health worker...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Aso Rock On A Partial Lockdown – Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, says the presidential villa in Abuja is on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Atiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has donated N50 million as relief fund to support the fight against coronavirus.Atiku made the...
Read more
Verity Awala

Commercial trycycle
Commercial tricycle

Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State says the State Government has banned the operations of motorcycles and tricycles in order to maintain social distancing precaution.

Balarabe made this known in a state broadcast on Wednesday, stressing that the two modes of transportation do not satisfy social distancing measure advocated as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus the country.

She, however, noted that while commercial buses are allowed to operate, for now, she said they must comply with the new rule of not more than two passengers per row.

The deputy governor said the state took the decision after senior government officials met to review the level of compliance of the measures taken to contain the spread of COVID 19 and warned that “the government is ready to suspend all forms of pubic transportation if circumstances compel it.”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Chloroquine Not Approved For Prevention, Treatment – NCDC

The Deputy Governor recalled that the state government had “requested the appropriate authorities to stop the train services to help curtail the spread of Covid-19 but stressed that: “Further to this, the Kaduna State Government will today(Wednesday) be taking steps to stop the Abuja-Kaduna train service which needs to be suspended for a few weeks.”

Previous articleGovernor Yahaya Bello Speaks On Coronavirus Test Results
Next articleLagos Disinfects Bustops, International Airport, Motorparks (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

TECNO Celebrates International Women’s Day In A Remarkable Way

Metro News Victor - 0
For this year’s International Women’s Day, TECNO did not pass up on the opportunity to take a stand in a world where the achievements...
Read more

The Becoming Of Africa: Five Ingredients Of Growth For Africa By Roosevelt Ogbonna

Metro News Victor - 0
At the 22nd Annual Africa Business Conference of the Harvard Business School,  Roosevelt Ogbonna, Deputy Group Managing Director of Access Bank, shared insightful and...
Read more

7 Things To Do After College Instead Of Getting A Dream Job

News Feed Victor - 0
Up until this moment, I still cannot bring myself to understand why a lot of undergraduates think that getting a “paying job” should be...
Read more

GTBank’s MD/CEO, Segun Agbaje To Speak At Social Media Week On Thursday, February 27, 2020

Business News Victor - 0
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Segun Agbaje, is set to lead a conversation at Social Media Week...
Read more
- Advertisement -