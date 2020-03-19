Entertainment

Coronavirus: Kim Kardashian Says She Misses Her Sisters As They Stay Away From Each Other

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star and mother of four, Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to reveal how her family is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kim, she and her sisters are “staying away from each other” amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Throws Punch On Sister During KUWTK Show (Video)

Sharing a photo of her and sister Khloe Kardashian, she wrote: “I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart

Kim Kardashian

