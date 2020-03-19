Coronavirus: Kim Kardashian Says She Misses Her Sisters As They Stay Away From Each Other

Reality TV star and mother of four, Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to reveal how her family is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kim, she and her sisters are “staying away from each other” amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Sharing a photo of her and sister Khloe Kardashian, she wrote: “I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart”