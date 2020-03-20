Coronavirus: Kogi, Zamfara Shut Down Schools

Trending

By Olayemi Oladotun

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of public and private schools in the state indefinitely as measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Bello on Friday expressed that the closure of schools and other public gathering places take effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Family Of Five Quarantined In Nasarawa

The governor also banned all forms of gathering involving 30 people and above as part of the preventive measures against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the Northwest, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has directed that all schools both public and private should remain closed for 30 days as agreed by North West governors.

