Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has announced that schools will be closed from Monday 23rd of March...
Covid-19: Screen All VIPs Coming Into Lagos, Sanwo Tells Airport Workers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered airport workers to ensure all travellers coming into the country, irrespective...
Kwankwaso Wasn’t Attacked In Kano — Aide

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State was not attacked during a political gathering in Kano on Wednesday.Ibrahim...
Coronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for following advice to reduce the pump...
CAF Suspends CHAN 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved the Championship of African Nations, CHAN 2020 to 2021 amidst increasing...
The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has announced that schools will be closed from Monday 23rd of March to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

The decision was announced by the state governor via his Twitter handle.

The Governor pointed out that the decision was a preventive measure to curb the spread of the virus in the country. He also urged the citizens of the State to maintain their personal hygiene.

Schools in Lagos, as well as North-West and North-Central states, will also be closed for some time to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

See his tweet below:

