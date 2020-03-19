Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has announced that schools will be closed from Monday 23rd of March to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The decision was announced by the state governor via his Twitter handle.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Man Cries Out Over Poor State Of Isolation Center In Osun

The Governor pointed out that the decision was a preventive measure to curb the spread of the virus in the country. He also urged the citizens of the State to maintain their personal hygiene.

Schools in Lagos, as well as North-West and North-Central states, will also be closed for some time to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

See his tweet below: