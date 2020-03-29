Trending

Coronavirus: Lady Praises NCDC Officials For Their Swift Response (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Osun State Announces Total Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

Pastor Demands $100k As Transport Fare To Hell To Kill Coronavirus

Paseka Motsoeneng, a South African clergy known also as Pastor Mboro, has reportedly as for money so he can...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Medical Director of the University College Hospital Ibadan,  has tested positive for the novel...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING: Buhari To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm

 President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday evening make a live broadcast to the country.Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

A lady has taken to Twitter to share a video of NCDC officials taking samples from her sister, who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

According to the lady, identified Helen Salami, the NCDC officials came in within an hour of putting a call through to them to take samples from her sister to test for coronavirus.

The web user heaped praises on the agency for their swift response as she tweeted;

@NCDCgov best govt agency at the moment,

@NCDCgov were in my house barely an hour after I put a call to them about my sister symptoms,she just returned from UK hence the need to call.keep up the good work.we are praying for a negative result.pls pray for us.

To those who care to know,my sister returned to Nigeria on the 13th,and the 14th day isolation required of her expired on the 27th,but suddenly developed symptoms on 28th.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

See the post below:

Previous article‘Don’t Let Staying Indoors Lead To Alcohol Addiction’ – World Health Organization
Next articleBobrisky Vows To Continue ‘Slaying’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Covid-19: Dangote’s Test Result Revealed

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote has joined the growing league of elites to have undertaken the coronavirus test.Sharing his test result via his official...
Read more

COVID-19: Only Those Whose Time Has Come Will Die – Pastor Adeboye

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stated that he has received a new message from...
Read more

Lagosians Bemoan Lack Of Essential Commodities At Emergency Market

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
The Lagos state government has kick-started the operation of emergency markets across the state as a palliative means, following the shut down of major...
Read more

Aisha Buhari Reacts As El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Nigerian first lady, Aisha Buhari has expressed sadness over the coronavirus status of the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.Read Also: Fani-Kayode Reacts As...
Read more
- Advertisement -