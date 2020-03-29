Coronavirus: Lady Praises NCDC Officials For Their Swift Response (Video)

A lady has taken to Twitter to share a video of NCDC officials taking samples from her sister, who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

According to the lady, identified Helen Salami, the NCDC officials came in within an hour of putting a call through to them to take samples from her sister to test for coronavirus.

The web user heaped praises on the agency for their swift response as she tweeted;

@NCDCgov best govt agency at the moment,

@NCDCgov were in my house barely an hour after I put a call to them about my sister symptoms,she just returned from UK hence the need to call.keep up the good work.we are praying for a negative result.pls pray for us.

To those who care to know,my sister returned to Nigeria on the 13th,and the 14th day isolation required of her expired on the 27th,but suddenly developed symptoms on 28th.

