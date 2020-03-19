General NewsEducation

Coronavirus: Lagos Announces Closure Of Schools

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Lagos state government has announced the closures of all schools in the state from Monday, 23rd March as a preventive measure against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Tiwa Savage Reacts As Lagos Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus

This was made known in a statement by Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, the state commissioner of education in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement reads:
The move became necessary to prevent children and their teachers from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic.

“It is important for parents to ensure that their children practise ‘social distancing’ while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizer and observe high standards of personal hygiene. Children should be encouraged to remain at home.

“The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat,” the statement said.

