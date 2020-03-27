LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: Lagos Government Reveals Nationalities Of 12 New Cases

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Lagos State Government has revealed the nationalities of the 12 new cases of Coronavirus in the State.

Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi


Recall that on Thursday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 14 cases of the virus, with the bulk found in Lagos.

Also Read: Nigerians Remind T.B Joshua Of His Prophesy That Coronavirus Will Disappear By March 27

On Friday morning, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi took to his Twitter handle to reveal that 10 of the 12cases are Nigerians, while the remaining two are from Poland and Ukraine.

With this latest development, Lagos State has now recorded 44cases.

See his tweet below:

