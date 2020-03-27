Coronavirus: Lagos Government Reveals Nationalities Of 12 New Cases

The Lagos State Government has revealed the nationalities of the 12 new cases of Coronavirus in the State.

Recall that on Thursday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 14 cases of the virus, with the bulk found in Lagos.

On Friday morning, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi took to his Twitter handle to reveal that 10 of the 12cases are Nigerians, while the remaining two are from Poland and Ukraine.

With this latest development, Lagos State has now recorded 44cases.

