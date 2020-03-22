LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: Lagos Health Commissioner Shares Update On Fresh Cases In Lagos

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: Must You Lie? – APC Tackles Okowa’s Poor Isolation Centres

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Chapter has written off contingency plans the Delta State government says it has...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies Of Coronavirus

Real Madrid has announced the demise of their former president, Lorenzo Sanz who won champions league titles for the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ghana Closes All Land Borders Amidst Reported Death Case

Ghana has closed all her land borders following the first reported case of death caused by coronavirus.The country recorded...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Ghana Records First Death Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first coronavirus death as confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview...
Read more
Michael Isaac

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, has shared an update on the three fresh cases of Coronavirus in the state.

In a series of Tweets, Professor Abayomi revealed the age and national identity of the patient.

READ ALSO – BREAKING: Coronavirus: Three More Cases Confirmed In Lagos

In his tweets, he pointed out that one of the new patients is a 51-year-old Briton who arrived Nigeria on March 8th, the second a Nigerian who arrived from London on March 14th, while the 3rd patient is a 65-year-old US citizen who arrived in Lagos about 6 weeks ago

See His Tweet Here:

Coronavirus
Update on new confirmed cases in Lagos State

Coronavirus
More Photos

Previous articleCOVID-19: We Would Deal With Offenders, Police Vows
Next articleCovid-19: Must You Lie? – APC Tackles Okowa’s Poor Isolation Centres
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: NMA Directs Members To Suspend Strike

Health and Food Temitope Alabi - 0
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has issued a directive to all medical associations across the country.According to the directive, all medical associations are to...
Read more

Oyo Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Health and Food Michael Isaac - 0
Oyo state governor, Makinde has taken to social media to announce the confirmation of a new case of the COVID-19 virus in the state.The...
Read more

No FIRS Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus: Official

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has stated that no member of its staff tested positive to Coronavirus as being rumoured on social media.The...
Read more

Covid-19: Lagos Limits Public Gatherings From 50 To 20 Persons

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
The Lagos state government says it has restricted religious and social gatherings to 20 people over the coronavirus outbreak.The announcement was made by the...
Read more
- Advertisement -