Coronavirus: Lagos Health Commissioner Shares Update On Fresh Cases In Lagos

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, has shared an update on the three fresh cases of Coronavirus in the state.

In a series of Tweets, Professor Abayomi revealed the age and national identity of the patient.

In his tweets, he pointed out that one of the new patients is a 51-year-old Briton who arrived Nigeria on March 8th, the second a Nigerian who arrived from London on March 14th, while the 3rd patient is a 65-year-old US citizen who arrived in Lagos about 6 weeks ago

