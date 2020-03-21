Coronavirus: Listen To Your Govt, T.B. Joshua Tells Followers

The Synagogue Church of All Nations(SCOA) has directed all its members to obey the government especially on instructions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the church, service would not be held at the Ikotun International Headquarters following the measure put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

“Listen to the government and obey instruction given to you,” the cleric said.

“For example, instructions concerning gathering at this time. They are authorities established by God (Romans 13). A good Christian is a good citizen.

“Whatever life brings, you are not alone. We are on our knees praying for you and your nation. God bless you as you obey. Jesus is Lord.”