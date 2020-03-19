Sports

Coronavirus: Liverpool Star, Sadio Mane Donates £41,000 To Senegal

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Liverpool and Senegal striker Sadio Mane has donated a whooping £41,000 to a health organization fighting the spread of coronavirus in Senegal as the West African nation comes to grips with the global pandemic.

Senegal has 27 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, with two recoveries and according to the player’s agent who spoke to BBC, the CAF player of the year made the donations ‘spontaneously’

Mane also took to social media to tell Senegalese people to take the virus ‘extremely seriously’, before giving them tips on how to avoid the disease by applying ‘disinfectant or wash their hands for at least 30 seconds’.

READ ALSO – Sadio Mane Wins African Player Of The Year Award

Senegalese officials announced Monday the suspension of flights between the West African country and several countries in Europe (France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Italy) and in Northern Africa (Algeria, Tunisia) while Morocco already announced the suspension of flights with Senegal.

