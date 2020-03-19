Coronavirus: Man Cries Out Over Poor State Of Isolation Center In Osun

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry out over the poor state of an isolation center his cousin is being kept in Osun state.

According to the man, his cousin had traveled down to the country from the United Kingdom for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme and has since been kept in Osun State.

According to @Chinyereoranugo,

”Please Nigerians, my family and I need your help at this time. My cousin who schooled in the Uk and returned home 26/01/2020 to serve in the NYSC was posted to Ekiti state for his orientation and he’s down with cough so has been quarantined and sent to Osun state, but he’s not… but he’s not been fed since yesterday that he’s been quarantined and he’s complaining of dizziness.

Not only that, he was carried like a waybill in a poorly kept ambulance. It’s almost as if they want him dead so a case will be established.

Please help us speak to the authorities to give this boy food to eat, so that he can even withstand whatever I’ll treatment awaits him. My family is going to visit and see how he’s being treated. This is a boy who is ordinarily fragile but with one of the largest hearts on earth.”