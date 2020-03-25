Coronavirus: Mbaka Promises Divine Intervention

Controversial cleric, Fr. Ejike Mbaka has on Tuesday released a fresh declaration against the deadly coronavirus rampaging the whole world.

Speaking in a new statement through his spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, he stated that God’s divine intervention would soon fall on the deadly virus.

Read Also: I Spend Over $2m Monthly On Charity: Father Mbaka

He, however, called on Nigerians to go into prayer, fasting and charity.

He said: “God loves us and will answer our prayers and grant healing and deliverance to the whole world over the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Fr Mbaka enjoins all to continue to keep believing in the healing and miraculous power of God that He has continued to demonstrate among us and increase our faith in the healing blood of Jesus.”