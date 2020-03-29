National News

Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Osun State Announces Total Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

Pastor Demands $100k As Transport Fare To Hell To Kill Coronavirus

Paseka Motsoeneng, a South African clergy known also as Pastor Mboro, has reportedly as for money so he can...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Medical Director of the University College Hospital Ibadan,  has tested positive for the novel...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING: Buhari To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm

 President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday evening make a live broadcast to the country.Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Medical Director of the University College Hospital Ibadan,  has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Professor Otegbayo, he possibly got the disease after participating in a hospital board meeting with someone who tested positive to the virus, after showing some  covid-19 symptoms.

The highly respected medical practitioner revealed the news in a statement signed by him on Sunday as he also warned people to stay indoors.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Religious Gatherings, Social Distancing

As of Saturday, there are 97 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria according to the National Center for Disease Control.

Previous articleBREAKING: Buhari To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm
Next articleCOVID-19: Lagos Govt Sets Up Emergency Market, Sells At Subsidized Rates
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Osun State Announces Total Lockdown

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case of coronavirus.In a statewide broadcast on...
Read more

BREAKING: Buhari To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm

National News Verity Awala - 0
 President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday evening make a live broadcast to the country.Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to the president said the broadcast, scheduled...
Read more

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, the comptroller a general...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ogun Closes Borders; Bans Interstate Travels For 2 Weeks

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin.Enforcement of the border closure order given...
Read more
- Advertisement -