Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Medical Director of the University College Hospital Ibadan, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Professor Otegbayo, he possibly got the disease after participating in a hospital board meeting with someone who tested positive to the virus, after showing some covid-19 symptoms.

The highly respected medical practitioner revealed the news in a statement signed by him on Sunday as he also warned people to stay indoors.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Religious Gatherings, Social Distancing

As of Saturday, there are 97 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria according to the National Center for Disease Control.