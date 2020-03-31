Coronavirus: Mercy Johnson Advises Fans To Adopt Necessary Safety Measures

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has advised her fans to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a lovely pregnancy picture with the words;

“Happy Sunday All. Its alot of Stress plus the discomfort is inexplicable but time heals it all. Hoping everyone is safe and adhering to the rules to stop the spread as cases are increasing in numbers. Wash your hands,avoid large gathering, practice the social distancing rule plus sanitize and have a nose mask on. This too will pass.”

See her post below: