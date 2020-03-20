Coronavirus: NAFDAC Approves Production Of Chloroquine For Clinical Trial

The director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration(NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has released a statement approving the production of chloroquine for clinical trials in searching for a permanent cure for coronavirus.

Making the announcement, she emphasized that the product has not been approved for the treatment of the deadly disease but for clinical trials in order to find a cure.

Her words:

“NAFDAC is not approving Chloroquine as a product that has can be used for Coronavirus because there is no submission to us for registration but because it is under clinical trials, NAFDAC approves medicines meant for clinical trials.

Read Also: Covid-19: Before You Stock Up On Chloroquine, Here’s What You Should Know

“Therefore the medicine is being approved just for the clinical trials.

“Right now, we have asked one company to make a batch of Chloroquine for the purpose of the clinical trial,” Adeyeye added.