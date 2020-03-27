Coronavirus: Naira Marley Reveals The Only Thing That Can Make Nigerians Happy

Nigerian singer Naira Marley has again taken to social media to share his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and how it affects Nigerians.

According to the singer, the only thing that can make Nigerians happy during this period is giveaways.

In his words ” The only thing that can make Nigerians happy on twitter is GiveAway”

This is coming hours after a couple of Nigerian acts took to social media to give out money to some social media to aid them in purchasing some items for their homes during the quarantining period.