Coronavirus: NECO Suspends Entrance Exams Into Unity Schools

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the postponement of the 2020 common entrance examination into 104 Unity schools due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

This is coming few hours after the Joint Admission Board (JAMB) suspended all its services nationwide in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Also Read: Jamb Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The Head, Information and Public Relations Division at NECO, Azeez Sani, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The examination was originally scheduled to hold on Saturday 28 March, 2020.

The examination body however announced that registration for the examination continues despite the postponement of the exam.